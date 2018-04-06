Ndamukong Suh will play nose tackle in Rams’ base defense

Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh has never played the nose in a 3-4 defense, but Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips expects Suh to adapt just fine.

“Last year when I came in, they said, ‘Gosh, you’re going to play a 3-4 and Aaron Donald, he’s not going to be able to play in a 3-4,’” Phillips said, via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register. “So . . . it’s all about matchups.”

Suh questioned Phillips on his visit, asking how the Rams intended to use him. They watched film together, so Suh “could see how they see me fitting in.”

Suh, 31, joins Donald and Michael Brockers on the defensive line. He and Donald will spend the next five months figuring each other out.

“First and foremost, it’s going to start in OTAs and practices — understanding how [Donald] likes to rush, how I like to rush, how we play the run together,” Suh said, via Myles Simmons of the team website. “And that’s when it’ll all unfold from there, to see how we’ll mesh together. And I think it’ll be an exciting time and process to get through that.”