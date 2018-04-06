NFL is expected to find no improprieties in Derrius Guice case

Getty Images

After the Scouting Combine, former LSU running back Derrius Guice claimed that he was asked by a team in Indianapolis whether he likes men, and whether his mom is a prostitute. The claims sparked a league investigation, which has included among other things multiple conversations with Guice.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league has found inconsistencies in Guice’s version of the events, and the league has been unable to corroborate his claims or to identify the team(s) that asked the questions.

While it’s unclear whether the league eventually will conclude that Guice was mistaken or lying, at least one team employee who has interacted with Guice was and still is convinced that Guice made it up.

It’s unclear when the investigation will be concluded, and whether any specifics will be released publicly. For now, however, it appears that the league will clear its various teams on this one.