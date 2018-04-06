Raiders sign Armonty Bryant

Getty Images

The Raiders have made their second addition to the defensive line this offseason.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed defensive end Armonty Bryant to a contract. Bryant joins Tank Carradine as the new faces up front for the Raiders.

Bryant was released by the Lions last October shortly after he was suspended four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. It was the third time Bryant has been suspended since entering the NFL as a 2013 seventh-round pick of the Browns.

When Bryant hasn’t been suspended, he has appeared in 36 games for Cleveland and Detroit. He’s racked up 11.5 sacks in those games, so the Raiders are likely hoping that Bryant can stay out of trouble long enough to give their pass rush a boost in 2018.