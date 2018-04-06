Rams cut cornerback Kayvon Webster

Getty Images

The way they’ve been adding cornerbacks this offseason, there was inevitably another shoe to fall.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are releasing cornerback Kayvon Webster.

He became surplus to requirements after they traded for Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib and signed free agent Sam Shields.

Webster started 11 games for the Rams last season, after four years as a reserve with the Broncos.

The 27-year-old is coming off a torn Achilles in December so it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to participate in anyone’s camp, but it won’t be in Los Angeles. He was scheduled to make $3 million this season, so that space will help pay some of the pending bills.