Report: FOX plans Michael Strahan-hosted Thursday night pregame show

Michael Strahan is already one of the busiest people on television, and he’s about to get busier.

Strahan, who appears in the New York studios of Good Morning America on ABC five mornings a week and then flies to Los Angeles for FOX NFL Sunday during the NFL season, is now slated to work on FOX’s Thursday night package as well.

Jimmy Traina of SI.com reports that FOX plans to have Strahan host the pregame shows for its Thursday night games this season. FOX is paying a fortune for the NFL’s Thursday night package and is trying to turn it into a marquee event, and will presumably make it worth Strahan’s while to add yet another job, this one from a New York studio on Thursday nights.

Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw are expected to join Strahan on Thursday nights. Those three will continue to work with Curt Menefee and Jimmy Johnson on the Sunday pregame show.

FOX is also planning to put the lead team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews on Thursdays, in addition to their Sunday afternoon work. After trying and failing to make Peyton Manning the centerpiece of a new Thursday night lineup, FOX is now going back to its Sunday staples.