Report: Lamar Jackson will visit Ravens

The Ravens signed Robert Griffin III on Thursday, and they have another quarterback scheduled to visit.

Baltimore will host Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson for one of the Ravens’ 30 national visits, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports.

It is expected to be one of Jackson’s final trips — if not his final trip — to a team facility before the draft, per Breer.

Cleveland and Miami also are among the teams reportedly on Jackson’s itinerary.

The Ravens’ interest in Jackson is interesting given they have Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco under contract for four more seasons. But General Manager Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh both said Thursday that Griffin’s signing wouldn’t affect their draft plans, with a quarterback remaining a possibility.

Flacco is only 20-22 over the past three seasons with 52 touchdowns and 40 interceptions. The Ravens have not made the playoffs the past three seasons.