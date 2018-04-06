Report: Saints signing Cameron Meredith to offer sheet

Getty Images

Restricted free agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith visited with several teams recently and one of them is making a bid to sign him away from the Bears.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Saints will sign Meredith to an offer sheet. The Bears will have a chance to match the offer, but will not be due any compensation if they opt to let him go after tendering Meredith at the lowest level this offseason.

Schefter reports it is a two-year deal worth around $10 million.

Meredith missed all of last season with a torn ACL, but had 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns during the 2016 season. Chicago’s wide receivers coach that year was Curtis Johnson, who now has the same job with the Saints and likely put in a few good words about his former charge as the Saints plotted their course.

The Bears were faced with a similar decision earlier this offseason when the Packers signed cornerback Kyle Fuller to an offer sheet after the Bears used a transition tag on him. The Bears chose to match that offer and we’ll have to wait to see what choice they make this time.