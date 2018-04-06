Robert Griffin worked out for Jaguars on Monday

Getty Images

So why did the Ravens move when they did to do a deal with quarterback Robert Griffin III? The Ravens apparently were concerned that another team would make a move on signing him.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Jaguars worked out Griffin on Monday. That workout came only three days after the Ravens worked out Griffin, the second overall pick in the 2012 draft.

It’s unclear whether the Jaguars had offered Griffin a contract, or whether they planned to do so.

Jacksonville currently has only two quarterbacks on the roster — Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler, who recently arrived from the Browns for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

Cut by Washington after four years with the team, Griffin spent one season in Cleveland. He was out of football in 2017.