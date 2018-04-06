Ryan Delaire works out for Cowboys

Getty Images

Defensive end Ryan Delaire didn’t play in the NFL at all during the 2017 season, but he’s trying to get his career going again in 2018.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Delaire worked out for the Cowboys on Friday.

Delaire was waived by the Panthers with a failed physical designation last summer. He had two stints on injured reserve during the 2016 season because of a knee injury that required him to have offseason surgery. He played 15 games for the Panthers overall between 2015 and 2016 with 14 tackles and 3.5 sacks in the process.

Rapoport adds that Delaire spoke to the Eagles about signing in December, but didn’t pass a physical with the team.