Senquez Golson joins Raiders

AP

The Raiders have been active in the cornerback market throughout free agency and they added another one on Friday.

Senquez Golson is the newest addition to the secondary in Oakland. The Raiders announced his signing on Friday afternoon and Golson joins Rashaan Melvin, Shareece Wright and Leon Hall as part of the remade cornerback group.

Golson came the the Steelers as a second-round pick in the 2015 draft, but injuries kept him from providing any return on that investment. Golson had shoulder surgery as a rookie that led to a stay on injured reserve and then had a Lisfranc injury in 2016 that wiped out another year. He was hurt again early in training camp last year and waived in September.

All those injuries mean that Golson left the Steelers without playing in a preseason or regular season game. He will try for better results with the Raiders, but it’s anyone’s guess what that might look like given his inactivity over the last three years.