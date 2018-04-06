Thomas Davis announces he tested positive for banned substance

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis‘ 2018 season is going to start with a suspension.

The NFL has not announced a ban yet, but Davis has announced that he has tested positive for a banned substance in a video posted to Twitter on Friday afternoon. Davis said in the video that he will serve a four-game suspension after being “completely caught off guard” by the league telling him that he tested positive.

Davis said the substance was an “estrogen blocker” in a supplement that he’s used for the last seven or eight years without triggering a positive test until now. Davis said he did not and would not “intentionally” do anything to “cheat the game” and that his “conscience is clear.”

He also acknowledges that NFL rules about players being responsible for what they put in their bodies is clear and that he’s run afoul of them as a result of the test. That will leave Davis unavailable to start the year and leave the Panthers looking for another solution at linebacker for a quarter of the 2018 season.