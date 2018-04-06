Titans longtime strength and conditioning coach retires

Getty Images

The Titans are getting a new strength and conditioning coach for the first time in 33 years.

Steve Watterson is retiring from the role he has held the past 32 seasons, making him the longest-tenured NFL assistant coach with consecutive years working for the same team. Tom Kanavy, with 22 seasons of NFL experience, will take over.

Kanavy has spent the past three seasons as Watterson’s assistant. He previously worked for the Vikings and Eagles.

“I never spent much time thinking about this moment, but as I was preparing for another offseason to begin, it became clear to me that it was time for me to step down and retire,” Watterson said in a statement. “I have invested a lifetime in this franchise and have so much love and respect for the people who work here, and I only want the best for them. There are so many fantastic memories that I was lucky enough to be a part of during my time here; and I loved getting to work with world-class athletes for more than three decades. Seeing guys improve on a daily and yearly basis was a constant reward.”

The Titans begin their offseason program Monday.