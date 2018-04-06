Vontae Davis “able to do everything” after groin surgery

Getty Images

Right after signing with the Bills as a free agent in early March, cornerback Vontae Davis said he wasn’t sure what his workload would be during the team’s offseason program.

Davis had groin surgery after being released by the Colts last November and said he would “probably be limited” when the Bills got to work. Davis revisited the issue more recently, however, and his outlook regarding what he’s ready to do has changed over the last month.

“Everything is good, man,” Davis said, via the Buffalo News. “I’m making tremendous strides, tremendous progress. I’m on schedule to go, we’re going into OTAs next week. There’s no limitation, I’m able to do everything.”

Davis is expected to join Tre'Davious White in the starting lineup for the Bills, who were able to nab Davis despite interest from several teams in signing the two-time Pro Bowler.