Who has had the most memorable NFL comeback?

I don’t pay much attention to other sports, but when I do, the goal is to find a way to relate it to the NFL.

So with Tiger Woods in the midst of finally getting his golf game back on track (even though he’s tied for 29th at The Masters), an obvious question arises, which will be addressed during Friday’s PFT Live.

Which was the most memorable NFL comeback?

In lieu of a poll question, we’re leaving it open-ended; it can be a player, a coach, a team, whatever. Make your suggestions below. The best will be borrowed (stolen) for use during the show.