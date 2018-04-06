Who has had the most memorable NFL comeback?

I don’t pay much attention to other sports, but when I do, the goal is to find a way to relate it to the NFL.

So with Tiger Woods in the midst of finally getting his golf game back on track (even though he’s tied for 29th at The Masters), an obvious question arises, which will be addressed during Friday’s PFT Live.

Which was the most memorable NFL comeback?

In lieu of a poll question, we’re leaving it open-ended; it can be a player, a coach, a team, whatever. Make your suggestions below. The best will be borrowed (stolen) for use during the show.

28 responses to “Who has had the most memorable NFL comeback?

  4. It’s one thing to hope Tiger Woods can get his personal and/or professional ish straightened out (however unlikely that may be) but his game is not back on track – unless you simply mean he can compete in a tournament. But if you’re honest with yourselves, Tiger Woods was never about simply being competitive – he was dominant.

    The man was Jordan Spieth before Jordan Spieth.

    “was” being the key word.

  8. It hasn’t happened. The most epic comeback will be RGIII winning the Superbowl as a starter for the ugh…Baltimore team when he unseats Flacco. Griffin is the best talent pound for pound since John Elway retired. The best talent easily of this generation. Shame this will all happen while playing for such a wretched franchise.

  14. In Philly, two names come to mind. First, Michael Vick, and now, Nick Foles. For Vick to go away in disgrace for an 18 month prison sentence, then sign with the Eagles was surprising enough. The fact that Andy Reid molded him into an even better player was even more incredible. Don’t have to say much about Foles. The results speak for themselves. He was a promising young QB that was discarded by Chip Kelly for a middling, oft-injured QB. Got cut by the Rams on Hard Knocks, spent a year in KC, then came to the Eagles after thinking of retiring. He was pretty much an afterthought until he was pressed into duty, then wins the Super Bowl and is crowned MVP.

  18. Kurt Warner. From NFL Reject to Grocery Store Stock Boy to Super Bowl MVP to NFL Hall of Famer. He in my opinion undoubtedly had the greatest comeback ever!

  22. Jan 3,1993, backup quarterback Frank Reich leads the Buffalo Bills to a 41-38 overtime victory over the Houston OIlers AFC wild card playoff game that will forever be known to football fans as “The Comeback.” It remains the largest comeback in NFL history.

  23. cobrala2 says:
    April 6, 2018 at 7:31 am
    As to NFL comeback stories – I like Kurt Warner. From nothing to the HoF.

  24. Jerry Rice came back to play 15 weeks after tearing an ACL, during the same calendar season, and scored a TD in the game.

  27. I must be interpreting the question differently than others. The question I thought was, who had been a dominant figure in sports, declined or disappeared and then returned being dominant. I’m seeing some great rags to riches candidates mentioned, but I don’t think that’s what Florio is asking.

  28. I can think of a few. Here’s one for starters – Joe Montana bringing the Niners back from a 35-7 halftime deficit to win 38-35. Here’s a player – Frank Gore – the serious knee injury in college (a torn ACL), and he’s very likely going to go to 4th on the all-time rushing list after 14 years in the NFL.

    Frank Reich and the Bills deservedly got a mention for that memorable pl;ayoff comeback against the Houston Oilers.

    Jim Plunkett’s career was going into obscurity at age 32 when he took the Raiders back to Super Bowl glory, even after his first action saw him throw five INTs in less than a whole game. He had been sat on the bench for over two years. Pretty impressive to me.

