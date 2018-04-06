Wisconsin’s Nick Nelson tears meniscus while working out for an NFL team

Getty Images

Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson worked out for a team in an effort to bolster his draft stock, but he may have hurt his draft stock instead.

Nelson tore his meniscus during a private workout, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Nelson needs surgery and will be out three or four months.

This week North Carolina State defensive end Kentavius Street tore his ACL while working out for the Giants.

It’s unknown which team Nelson was working out for when he suffered the injury, but injuries like this could happen to any player at any workout, which is why some players hesitate to do private workouts. Last year, for example, Christian McCaffrey told all teams he would not be working out for them. That didn’t hurt his draft stock, as he was still the eighth overall pick in the draft.

Nelson is viewed as more of a mid-round pick, and so he may not feel that he had the leverage to make such a refusal. But it’s something other players should consider. Injuries during private workouts can tank a player’s draft stock.