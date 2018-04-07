Bears bring back John Jenkins

Getty Images

The Bears continue to keep players who were part of their defense in 2017.

Defensive lineman John Jenkins has re-signed with the Bears, the team announced on Saturday.

A third-round pick in 2013, Jenkins signed a one-year deal with the Bears a year ago, appearing in eight games with one start. His new contract is also a one-year deal.

Jenkins spent four years with the Saints and one with the Seahawks before joining the Bears.

Free-agent defensive players who decided to stay with the Bears include cornerback Prince Amukamara, linebacker Sam Acho, linebacker John Timu, cornerback Sherrick McManis, and cornerback Marcus Cooper. The Bears matched an offer sheet signed by cornerback Kyle Fuller with the Packers.