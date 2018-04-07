Ezekiel Elliott, other Cowboys conduct football camp in Mexico

Getty Images

The NFL wants football to be a global sport, and Ezekiel Elliott is doing his part to help make that happen.

Elliott and several other Cowboys are conducting a youth football camp in Mexico, in conjunction with the National Fantasy Football Convention. Elliott, coincidentally, spent his six-week, league-imposed suspension in Mexico last year.

Joining Elliott are Jaylon Smith, Taco Charlton, Anthony Brown and Kavon Frazier, and former Cowboy (current Raider) Keith Smith.

“It’s no secret that football is a growing around the world and we’re thrilled to play a part in spreading the game to our friends south of the border,” NFFC CEO Andy Alberth said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We take immense pride in making the yearly convention a Disneyland for football fans and can’t think of a better way to bring that same joy to kids that may not normally get the best exposure to America’s new pastime.”

The NFFC’s second convention will happen from July 13-15 in Dallas, and it will feature more than 200 NFL players.