Jets don’t have a consensus as to quarterback, yet

Getty Images

Three weeks ago today, the Jets jumped three spots in round one, from No. 6 to No. 3. They presumably are looking for a quarterback. As explained by Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets still haven’t settled on which one they want.

The chatter during the league meetings in Orlando was that the Jets want Baker Mayfield. Mehta recently explained that some within the organization have concerns about Mayfield’s height. While other quarterbacks on the short end of the spectrum have thrived — from Fran Tarkenton to Doug Flutie to Drew Brees to Russell Wilson — success without the ability to see over the scrum of linemen requires, among other things, great anticipation and flawless footwork.

As Mehta notes, Mayfield had off-the-charts completion percentage at Oklahoma. The Jets, however, have concerns about his footwork.

Ultimately, the decision will be made by G.M. Mike Maccagnan, who surely has at a minimum a strong lean, with the draft only 19 days away. Through it all, the reality remains that the Jets need to be willing to take whichever quarterback is third on their list, because the chance remains that No. 1 and No. 2 will be long gone by the time the Jets are on the clock.

From a P.R. standpoint, this makes it critical for Maccagnan to keep his cards close to the vest. Ultimately, he needs to be able to say that he got his No. 1 guy at No. 3. Even if he didn’t.