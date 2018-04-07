Report: Several teams called about Beckham, but Giants are unlikely to trade him

Getty Images

Giants receiver Odell Beckham is available in a trade, but not for a price any team is likely to pay.

That’s the word from Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, who reports that several teams called the Giants about trading for Beckham, but their interest waned when they heard how much the Giants are going to demand for Beckham.

In the end, the report says, a trade is “highly unlikely.”

In other words, Beckham is, indeed, available to be traded. But the Giants are going to demand a hefty price — presumably quite a bit more than the price the Rams just paid to get Brandin Cooks from the Patriots — and other teams are probably not going to pay that kind of price for a player who is going to demand to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

The Giants’ offseason program begins on Monday, and coach Pat Shurmur says he expects Beckham to participate. If Beckham shows up on Monday, that would be a strong indication that the player and the team are on the same page — or at least close enough to being on the same page for Beckham to remain in New York.

If Beckham does not show up, however, that might indicate that the sides are far enough apart that a trade could make sense. Even if, right now, the Giants don’t have any offers that come close to what they want for Beckham.