Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

With the Colts switching to a 4-3 after six years in 3-4, Robert Mathis says the “pass rush is back in Indy.”

The Jaguars will have a uniform launch party on April 19.

The Titans could be using both 3-4 and 4-3 looks on defense under new coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

Former Texas A&M DT Zaycoven Henderson was barred from his Pro Day workout due to a felony arrest, but the Texans have given him a private workout.

Continuity will be a challenge for the Bills’ offensive line in 2018.

Could Vita Vea be the new Suh for the Dolphins?

Three things to know about new Patriots OL Luke Bowanko.

Grading the Jets in free agency.

All three Browns quarterbacks from 2017 have now been traded away.

Clemson LB Dorian O’Daniel visited the Steelers.

The Bengals are showing interest in TCU C Patrick Morris.

How much influence does Ravens coach John Harbaugh have over the draft?

QB Case Keenum didn’t get John Elway’s No. 7 for the Broncos, and neither did P Marquette King.

Raiders owner Mark Davis was among six who spoke at a public memorial for QB David Humm.

The Chargers are taking a close look at QB Mason Rudolph.

The Chiefs gave a workout to free-agent RB Kerwynn Williams.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn is carefully studying defensive tackles in this year’s draft pool.

What impact does the Thomas Davis PED suspension have on his Panthers legacy?

Should the Saints trade up for QB Baker Mayfield?

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston vows to make the value of WR DeSean Jackson known.

Could the Cowboys be eyeballing Southern Miss RB Ito Smith?

Here’s a list of five teams to watch as possible trade partners for the Giants and WR Odell Beckham Jr.

New Eagles TE Richard Rodgers was roughly as chatty as Bill Belichick during an introductory press conference.

If Washington drafts a quarterback, it likely will come in the later rounds.

Former Bears DL coach Dale Haupt, a member of the ’85 staff, has died at the age of 88.

The 2014 Lions were the best team Ndamukong Suh ever played for, according to Suh.

Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst, in another break from Ted Thompson, is using pre-draft visits for players who have a legitimate shot at being the team’s first-round pick, at No. 14.

A variety of signs and banners from Super Bowl LII from the Vikings stadium are available at auction.

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson is hoping to do more on defense this year.

Here’s a look at the various guys the Rams have added to the roster.

Army’s Brett Toth could be a target of the Seahawks.

Former 49ers WR Jerry Rice joins Wayne Gretzky and Pelé as the subjects of the new documentary dubbed In Search of Greatness. (The search arguably should have included a better title, too.)