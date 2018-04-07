Titans think uniform unveiling event shows that Nashville should host the draft

Getty Images

When the Titans unveiled their new uniforms at an event in Nashville on Wednesday night, a huge crowd estimated at 20,000 people showed up. And the Titans think that bodes well for the way the city would support the NFL draft coming to town.

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk told the crowd at the event, which also included a free concert and fireworks, that she believed they had proven that Nashville is a city that would turn out in large numbers for the draft.

“Wow! I am just blown away by this,” Strunk said. “I think Nashville needs to host the NFL draft! What do you think?”

Nashville is one of five finalists for the 2019 and 2020 drafts, along with Denver, Las Vegas, Kansas City and Cleveland/Canton.

The NFL is trying to turn the draft into a major offseason event that brings out huge crowds and keeps the league in the national sports conversation year-round, and so the league would be very pleased to see that Nashville could turn out such a crowd. If 20,000 people will turn out to see a redesigned jersey, a whole lot more than that would attend the draft.