Aldon Smith arrested yet again

Getty Images

For former NFL pass rusher Aldon Smith, playing football again seems to be no longer a consideration. Staying out of police custody has become the far more pressing challenge.

Via TMZ, the seventh pick in the 2011 draft was arrested on Friday night for violating the terms of his electronic monitoring. He currently wears both an electronic monitoring device, along with a device that reveals alcohol in sweat.

Smith, who has been arrested for violating the terms of a protective order arising from a domestic violence arrest and who had a bench warrant issued for his arrest after failing to appear at hearing in court, was jailed this time around with bail of $500,000. Public records indicate that he currently remains incarcerated, in advance of an April 11 court hearing.

The list of pending charges against Smith now includes three separate counts of contempt of court.

Smith last played in the NFL in 2015, before the league implemented a permanent banishment with the ability to apply for reinstatement after a year. It’s a dramatic fall for a player who had 42 sacks in his first 43 regular-season games.