Dez Bryant’s future remains in doubt but decision could come sooner than later

Posted by Charean Williams on April 8, 2018, 10:09 PM EDT
Getty Images

When asked about Dez Bryant on Sunday night, Jason Garrett, La'el Collins and Travis Frederick all had the same line: “He’s on our football team.”

Yes, he is, but for how long? That remains a question that perhaps only Jerry Jones can answer.

Garrett said he has not met with the receiver and doesn’t know if Jones has. But it sounds as if a decision is coming and soon.

The Cowboys begin their offseason program April 16, and that seems a logical deadline considering any season-ending injury occurring on team premises would guarantee his $12.5 million salary. It also makes sense that Bryant would want to know his status sooner than later.

The Cowboys are expected to ask Bryant to reduce his base salary to lower his salary cap number of $16.5 million for 2018. Bryant, 29, has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014 and his last 100-yard game was November 13, 2016.

Dallas signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency and still could draft a receiver. The Cowboys have shown interest in Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and SMU’s Courtland Sutton among others.

“I have not met with Dez,” Garrett said at the Cowboys’ Taste of the NFL event. “Dez is on our football team, and again, we talked about some of the moves we made at the receiver position, and they’re designed to create competition there. We think that’s going to help everybody on our team.”

Bryant’s teammates have heard the talk about his future being in doubt, but they haven’t listened.

“I stay out of it,” Frederick said. “I don’t know anything about it. I don’t think anybody knows anything about it. We just go on like things are, and that’s what we do. Whatever happens happens obviously. I love Dez. I love him as a teammate, and I love him as a person. I wish him the best, and I just hope everything gets settled.”

10 responses to “Dez Bryant’s future remains in doubt but decision could come sooner than later

  3. jackedupboonie says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:13 pm
    Jerry will wait til Dez has zero options and can’t sign anywhere else for more than he’s willing to pay with his salary cut. It’s the Cowboy way.
    ——————-

    If they force him to go on the market cheap thats something a few gm would snatch up. Hes declining, but if he can be had for cheap thats still a good deal. I can see Belichick grabbing that and milking whats left.

  6. @jackedupboonie,

    It is very obvious you know nothing about Jerry and his way of doing things, but haters are gonna hate.

    Dez needs to take a pay cut or get cut. He isn’t producing anywhere near commensurate with his contract. He knows it, the Cowboys know it, the fans know it.

    Things will likely be handled in the next 7 days, and if Dez goes, so be it. He will have plenty of time to sign elsewhere if cut (or if traded) and he will have many teams interested in his services.

    The Cowboys will do what is best for the team, but will also be sensitive to Dez’s situation. THAT is the Cowboy way, bro. But you keep on hatin’. It allows the rest of us to see how inept your statements really are.

  7. On this very site back on 2/27, Ms. Williams posted an article that the “Cowboys will meet with Dez Bryant’s representation “sooner than later”.

    This is NOT a knock on her as other sports sites wrote articles that very same day about this.

    My point is that the Cowboys have been saying that they’d meet with Dez “sooner than later” many times, for the past month and a half and yet they haven’t.

    If I heard either Jerry or Stephen Jones tell me that they would meet with someone “sooner than later” I’d ask them so that means they’ll speak with them several months from now right?

    When Mr. Jones calls for an order of more Johnny Walker, I’d tell him I’m going to get it to him “sooner than later”… about 6 to 8 weeks from now.

  8. Jerry Jones wants Dez on the team. Stephen, maybe not. Articles are floating around about Linehan not saying very nice things about Dez 😦 Imagine that, the OC, who calls 3 pass plays on 3rd and goal, with a struggling q/b, while Zeke is on the field twiddling his thumbs….smh I hope Dez stays with the team! He hasn’t been the same, since our “Patty-Cake” HC, kicked Tony out the door, and his injuries last season! He & Dak have zero chemistry, and Dez sure can’t catch a pass 10 feet over his head or 5 feet sideways…..

  9. The Cowboy way just like with Romo, is to not allow the player to hit the market when teams are flush with free agent money, forcing their guy who they are pinching, to take whatever offer they are giving or in Romo’s case…retire.

