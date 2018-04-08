LSU basketball player Brian Bridgewater catching NFL attention

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 8, 2018, 11:59 AM EDT
AP

Not everyone who participated in LSU’s Pro Day last week was on the LSU football team.

Brian Bridgewater, who played on LSU’s basketball team, is hoping to convince some NFL teams that he has what it takes to make it as an NFL tight end. Bridgewater said scouts were pleased to see that he can catch a football, something he never doubted he’d have a problem with.

“A lot of them were surprised that I caught the ball really well,” Bridgewater told the Times-Picayune. “I thought that was funny, because that’s like my biggest asset, catching. It’s like rebounding — you just go up and get it.”

The 6-foot-5, 282-pound Bridgewater is an extreme long shot to be drafted, but he’s hoping he can catch on as an undrafted free agent and follow in the footsteps of Chargers tight end Antonio Gates and Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris, both of whom played basketball only in college. Bridgewater was recruited by several top football programs coming out of high school, but an injury limited him to just one football game in his senior year and he decided to focus exclusively on basketball.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Bridgewater put on the shoulder pads in an NFL camp, for the first time since high school.

14 responses to “LSU basketball player Brian Bridgewater catching NFL attention

  1. If these guys want to play football why don’t they play in college? If they can catch on maybe it makes sense, less wear and tear in basketball but seems strange that you change sports after college, I think I’d understand more after high school. Why not pursue basketball, not good enough?

  2. With that last name, the Vikings are interested. It hardly matters if he could play in the NFL, the last Bridgewater they had coulnd’t either but it didn’t stop the Vikings from drafting him in the 1st round.

  3. Def a Viking. He will instantly be the states favorite player and the darling soon to be pro bowler (if he can stay healthy) all Viking fans will talk about non stop.

  5. I am sure he is trying to get noticed by football , cause he wont make it in the NBA . So why not try ?

  6. Hope the Jets pick him up. Would sound kind of odd hearing the announcer say, ” Bridgewater completes a fifteen yard out to Bridgewater.”

  7. kferguson2002 they convert because it’s the position that translates closest to their basketball skills. Their mostly big bodies which rules out positions like db, rb, wr. Blocking and shedding blocks is also something they haven’t done and aren’t used to and probably don’t want to play in the trenches and collide play after play. They don’t have the skills for qb or k/p. That leaves linebackers and tight ends. As these guys haven’t been playing football reading a defense and knowing when to drop into coverage or rush isn’t a strong suit and any spot on defense they would need tremendous work and coaching on tackling which leaves tight end. Again their a big body with decent speed who are used to going up in a crowd for a rebound which translates great for tight ends who tend to work in the red zone and more confined spaces with limited blocking assignments.

  10. Smartest move for NCAA basketball players. Avoid wear and tear of football and enter the NFL fresh and straight into the easiest position in sports, TE. Don’t have to block, never get hit, run past shorter slower LBs and post-up shorter DBs.

    >>

    Your daily purple obsession comment ladies and gentleman.

  12. Every year there is a college B ball player we read about who tries this, I don’t follow their success rate, but probably more misses than hits. Can’t blame the guy for trying.

  13. Your daily purple obsession comment ladies and gentleman.
    —–
    Yeah, we’ve got an ariani or two on our side as well. Ain’t it grand?

  14. totally.
    snowing in Wisco yet? getting annoying, hopefully it’ll be spring soon. sheesh

