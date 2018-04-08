Report: NFC team declined to give two first-round picks for OBJ

AP

The Giants reportedly wanted at least two first-round picks for receiver Odell Beckham Jr. One NFC team reportedly declined to give the Giants a pair of first-round picks.

Michael Silver of NFL Media reports that the Giants asked for two first-round draft picks from an unidentified NFC team for Beckham, and that said unidentified NFC team declined.

It’s possible that the offer was made to the Rams, before they traded for Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks. It’s also possible that the 49ers talked to the Giants about a trade for Beckham.

Any team that would trade for Beckham also would need to be willing to give him a long-term contract in the range he reportedly is targeting: $20 million or more per year.

If the Giants don’t want to make a major financial commitment to Beckham, a trade could still happen. Maybe another team decides to give up two first-round picks, maybe the Giants decide to accept less than two first-rounders. Regardless, the fact that the Giants have entertained the thought of not having Beckham means a deal could still happen at some point between now and the first night of the draft.