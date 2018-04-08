Report: Ziggy Ansah in Ghana, won’t be at Lions workouts Monday

Getty Images

The Lions will start their first offseason work since hiring Matt Patricia as their head coach on Monday and one of the team’s top defensive players is not expected to be there.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah got the franchise tag from the Lions to open the offseason and has not signed it yet, so it’s not a great surprise to hear that he’s set to miss the voluntary work. It’s reportedly more than the tag keeping him away, however.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports that Ansah is in Ghana dealing with a family obligation, adding that Ansah, who grew up in Ghana, has been in touch with the team about his whereabouts. Rogers also adds that Ansah is expected to join the team soon.

During a recent appearance on PFT Live, Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said the team wants Ansah and Patricia to get to know each other for a while before turning up talks about a long-term contract. A report late last month indicated that Ansah would sign his franchise tag before training camp if no long-term deal comes together.