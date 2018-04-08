Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

LSU CB Donte Jackson is on the Bills’ draft radar.

Would the Dolphins pass on drafting Florida State S Derwin James?

Former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema is helping the Patriots prepare for the draft.

Looking at offensive and defensive line options for the Jets in the draft.

The Ravens say they are confident in their scouts.

Remembering the day the Bengals drafted RB Archie Griffin.

Will the Browns change their perceptions of quarterback prospects during this round of visits?

Running through Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger‘s highlight reel.

San Jose State DB Jermaine Kelly is among the Texans’ pre-draft visitors.

The Colts could make another trade down the board in the first round.

A seven-round mock draft for the Jaguars.

Will new uniforms help the Titans bring the NFL Draft to Nashville?

Former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak entered the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

What else might the Chiefs do in free agency?

Seven spots the Raiders still need to address.

Chargers T Michael Schofield talked about being married to an Olympic gold medalist.

Ranking the best and worst draft picks the Cowboys have spent on wide receivers and tight ends.

A prediction of what the Giants offense will look like with head coach Pat Shurmur and offensive coordinator Mike Shula on the job.

Former Eagles defensive line coach Dale Haupt died at 88.

What changes would a losing season bring for the Redskins?

The Bears have a decision to make on WR Cameron Meredith.

Is there a chance the Lions won’t draft a running back?

When will Packers QB Aaron Rodgers get a new contract?

Former Vikings T Grady Alderman died at the age of 79.

The Falcons checked out N.C. State prospects.

Thomas Davis‘ suspension opens a door for Panthers LB Shaq Thompson.

A positive review of the Saints’ offseason moves.

The Buccaneers are set to meet with Florida State RB Ryan Green.

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson‘s next meeting with Sam Bradford probably won’t result in a personal foul.

The Rams are looking like a destination team all of a sudden.

A 49ers trade in the first round seems unlikely unless a quarterback drops further than expected.

Looking ahead to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson‘s next contract negotiation.