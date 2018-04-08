Titans agree to deal with Bennie Logan

Getty Images

The Titans added some size in advance of the start of their offseason program.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, the Titans have agreed to terms with former Chiefs defensive tackle Bennie Logan.

Logan visited the Titans last week, and was one of the few remaining non-safeties in the PFT Free Agent Top 100.

The 28-year-old Logan had some interest from the Seahawks early, but lends some run-down help to a Titans line, which parted ways with Sylvester Williams and Karl Klug, and lost out on the Ndamukong Suh derby to the Rams.