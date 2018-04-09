Allen Robinson: “Exciting” to learn a new offense

Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is working his way back from the torn ACL that brought his 2017 season to an early end and one might wonder if learning a new offensive system at the same time would be too much for the free agent acquisition.

Robinson doesn’t see things that way. He said it has been “exciting” to learn the system being put in place by Bears head coach Matt Nagy and used the same word to describe what it’s like to work with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on getting the scheme down pat.

“It’s been exciting,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “We both have been born into this on the same page as far as learning a new system. I think that’s special in itself because we can just talk about certain things as we go. He’s a young guy and I think that’s really good as well. For me being 24 years old, we both kind of have that eager energy as far as coming into this situation and learning the system.”

Another thing Robinson might be excited about is the role he figures to play in the Chicago offense this season. He was signed to front a receiving corps that underwhelmed last season and should get plenty of chances to show that he’s all the way back from the injury once the Bears get on the field for game action.