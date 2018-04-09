Andrew Luck: I’m not a perfect feeling athlete right now

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck hit the podium for a chat with media members at the team’s facility on Monday and the main takeaway was that he still has work to do in his return from missing all of last season due to a right shoulder injury.

Luck said that he’s “not a perfect feeling athlete right now” and continues to have his sights set on being ready for training camp this summer. Luck said he thought he “pushed a little too hard” in his attempt to return to action after having surgery last year and that he’s not going to skip any steps along the way this time as a result.

Luck also updated his progress when it comes to throwing the ball. Colts coach Frank Reich said late last month that Luck is throwing footballs, but Luck said Monday that he has not yet advanced to the point that he’s throwing regulation-size balls.

Given the disparity between the Colts’ promises last year and the reality of Luck’s situation, that admission will serve as fuel to skeptics who think Luck’s return is anything but guaranteed this time around. Luck did say that there’s a timetable in place for him to move to the next step in his throwing program, although he passed on the chance to reveal what it looked like while saying several times that he’s making progress.

“I need to stay this course,” Luck said.

The Colts will hope that Luck comes to the finish line this time, but there’s clearly still some road left to travel before he gets there.