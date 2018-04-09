Austin Howard visits with Colts

Getty Images

Veteran tackle Austin Howard visited with the Saints last week and his search for a new job has also taken him to Indianapolis.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Howard visited with the Colts as well.

Howard did not have his option for 2018 exercised by the Ravens earlier this offseason. He started all 16 games for Baltimore at right tackle last season and has made 88 NFL starts since entering the league in 2011.

Denzelle Good and Joe Haeg each saw time at right tackle for the Colts last season and remain under contract for the 2018 season. Howard would likely compete with them for playing time if he signs with the Colts.