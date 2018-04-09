Bills working out Sam Darnold Friday

AP

The Bills need to draft a quarterback. The Bills have already made one trade to move up in the draft order, and haven’t been shy about their willingness to do it again.

So if they’re thinking about the possibility of getting to the top few picks, they better be ready.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL, the Bills will travel to Los Angeles to put Southern Cal quarterback Sam Darnold through a private workout Friday.

Picking 12th and 22nd, they won’t have a shot at him. Even if General Manager Brandon Beane gets on the horn with his old boss and makes a bold move, they still might not, if the Browns end up taking Darnold first overall.

But the fact they’re going to be ready to get into that range (they’re also bringing Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield to Buffalo for visits) suggests that Beane’s doing everything he can to solve the quarterback problem for Buffalo for the long-term.