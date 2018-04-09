Brett Jones signs RFA tender with Giants

Getty Images

The Giants started their offseason program on Monday and center Brett Jones ended any chance that he’d be leaving the team as a restricted free agent.

Jones was tendered at the second-round level earlier this offseason and the team announced on Monday that he has signed that tender. They also announced the return of tight end Ryan O’Malley, who was an exclusive rights free agent.

Jones took over as the team’s starting center after Weston Richburg was hurt last season and is set to remain in the role now that Richburg has gone to the 49ers as a free agent. Jones started 13 games overall for the Giants last season and came to the team in 2015 after two successful seasons with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

O’Malley joined the Giants in December after stints with the Raiders and Bills. He appeared in one game with the Giants and also played one game for Oakland in 2016.