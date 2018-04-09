Colts place Rodney Adams on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

The Colts placed wide receiver Rodney Adams on the reserve/retired list, the team announced Monday.

Indianapolis signed Adams to a reserve/future contract on February 2.

He spent time on the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad as a rookie in 2017 but did not see game action. Adams spent the first eight weeks on Minnesota’s active roster before the Vikings waived him October 30. He was signed to the team’s practice squad November 1, where he spent the remainder of the regular season and postseason.

The Vikings selected Adams in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2017 draft out of South Florida.