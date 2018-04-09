Connor Barwin set to visit Cardinals

Getty Images

Linebacker Connor Barwin spent last season with the Rams and the free agent’s search for a job in 2018 will take him to another NFC West team.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Barwin is scheduled to visit the Cardinals this week.

Barwin signed with the Rams last March and went on to start 13 games during the regular season. Barwin had 34 tackles and five sacks and added three tackles and a half-sack in the team’s playoff loss to the Falcons.

Barwin has 55.5 overall sacks in a nine-year career that’s also seen him spend time with the Eagles and Texans. If he signs in Arizona, he’d join Markus Golden as complements to Chandler Jones in the team’s pass rush.