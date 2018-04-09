Denver continues pre-draft work on quarterbacks with Josh Allen’s visit

Getty Images

The Broncos’ pre-draft evaluations of the quarterbacks continued Monday with Josh Allen’s visit to UCHealth Training Center, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

It was Allen’s third meeting with the Broncos, as they also met with him at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.

Denver has shown interest in all of the top prospects.

Josh Rosen visited Denver last week, and Sam Darnold worked out for the Broncos in Los Angeles on Friday. Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson also have Denver’s attention.

The Broncos continue to seek a long-term solution at quarterback, with Case Keenum the starter this season after signing in free agency. Denver went through Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler after Peyton Manning retired. None worked out.

Thus, the Broncos are expected to use the fifth overall choice on a quarterback, assuming one of the top prospects remains.