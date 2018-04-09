Eli Manning: No problem with Odell Beckham not coming to my workouts

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Eli Manning invited offensive teammates to come with him to use the Duke University practice facility to do some offseason workouts together. Odell Beckham did not attend, but Manning was fine with that.

Manning told reporters today that as Beckham rehabs from the ankle injury that ended his 2017 season, “it didn’t make sense” for Beckham to join the group at Duke when Beckham is still getting back to full speed after the injury.

“We were on the same page,” Manning said.

Among the players who did extra work with Manning at Duke were wide receivers Brandon Marshall, Roger Lewis and Sterling Shepard, tight end Evan Engram and running back Wayne Gallman. Beckham is at the Giants’ facility today as they begin their voluntary offseason work.