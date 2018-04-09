Ereck Flowers was a no-show for Giants workouts

Getty Images

The guy the Giants were worried about showing up showed up.

But the Giants didn’t have perfect attendance today.

According to Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, the Giants former left tackle wasn’t on hand when the team began its voluntary offseason conditioning program.

He posted some photos on social media of workouts, but he wasn’t at the Giants facility with his teammates (including Odell Beckham Jr.).

It’s a curious decision, since he was already replaced at his old job with the signing of left tackle Nate Solder, and dropped into a competition for a starting job at right tackle (though they’ve expressed confidence in his ability there).

Flowers might never live up to his draft status, as the ninth overall pick in 2015. But General Manager Dave Gettleman isn’t a guy who has displayed a lot of patience for guys who aren’t on board with his program.

Again, the workouts are voluntary, but that’s generally true for guys who have options, rather than guys who are trying to impress a new coach and G.M. in an effort to keep a starting job.