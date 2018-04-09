Eric Reid to visit the Bengals

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 9, 2018, 2:42 PM EDT
A month into free agency, Eric Reid is finally drawing some interest.

Reid, the safety whose lack of offers has led some to suggest he’s being blackballed for kneeling during the national anthem, will visit the Bengals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 26-year-old Reid has played his entire five-year NFL career with the 49ers. He became a free agent this offseason and there were no reports of any teams showing interest, even though he’s been a starter throughout his career.

But the Bengals have been looking for an upgrade in the secondary, and they may be the team to give Reid an offer. If they do, it may quell the talk that he’s been blackballed, although questions about why it took so long for him to get an offer will persist.

Reid was the first player to join then-teammate Colin Kaepernick‘s protest in 2016.

21 responses to “Eric Reid to visit the Bengals

  2. Just as long as he never wears a Niners uniform again, I’m good. Dude didn’t even know why he was protesting. He wasn’t gonna stand, then realized no one wanted to sign him so then said he was gonna stand, then didnt care if he got signed, now he blames everyone but himself. Dude is a hypocrite. You won’t be missed, Reid.

  4. Once he gets his contract he’ll go back to kneeling and being a general loser. That way he can have something to blame it on when he gets cut because he’d rather kneel than play.

  10. Reid has definitely shown he can play in this league and deserves another shot.This is one of the best nations in the world but its clear this nation has a problem with its past that continues til this day, and then when you speak on it you get “blackballed” (but then again back in the day they would have just put a bullet in your head) so I guess you can say it has gotten better.

  11. cja sewell says:
    April 9, 2018 at 3:06 pm
    The envy is too funny.
    ——–
    Not as funny as the irony in your post.

  13. I actually like Eric more than Kap. He’s much smarter and more level-headed.

    That being said, him telling teams that he will now STAND for the anthem is so, so, WEAK. These guys only believed in their stance when it was safe. As soon as they needed a job they ditched their beliefs. Doesn’t say much about their true convictions.

  14. I think this would be a good move for the Bengals. It’s a low risk high reward situation. Bring him in and if he’s true to his word and doesn’t kneel then they get an instant upgrade at Safety. If he decides to kneel send him packing.

  15. From a football perspective, this is a typical Bengals free-agent move. They’ll sign him to a 1 year deal and hope it pays off.

    From a political stand-point, this is interesting. Brown did not condemn Trump’s anti-player comments as strongly as some of the other owners, and the Bengals were one of the teams where none of the players knelt throughout the season. I think Brown and Marvin directed players to stand, although that’s speculation on my part. I’m surprised the Bengals may pursue Reid, but if they do a deal, I hope it works out.

  16. To all the haters, his PFF rating of 81.4 was the highest of any of the Niners safeties last year. He plays at a high level and he’s been a probowler before. I hope the Niners were just letting the market set his salary and then they’ll match. Without him, they are going into next year with only Tartt, Colbert and Ward (who’s never been healthy) as viable starters. When someone protests, I try to listen, not make judgments based on what I want to believe.

  21. SFGate, March 22, 2018:

    “On Thursday, more than a week into his unemployment, former 49ers safety Eric Reid said NFL teams have contacted his agent, although a deal doesn’t appear imminent.

    “We’ll see what happens,” Reid said. “I know my agent is in communication with a couple of teams.”
    —————————–

    Well, there goes that narrative that “there were no reports of any teams showing interest.” Reid himself said a few teams call his agent just a few weeks ago.

    And no, he was NOT A STARTER last year. He got benched by a better player – that’s why he’s available.

