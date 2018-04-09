Falcons hire two defensive assistant coaches

Getty Images

The Falcons start their offseason program next Monday and they’ll have a couple of new coaches on the defensive side of the ball when the players report for work.

The team announced the addition of assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones and defensive quality control assistant Aden Durde on Monday.

Jones comes to Atlanta from Seattle, where he worked with current Falcons head coach Dan Quinn in 2013 and 2014. Jones was the defensive line coach with the Seahawks from 2013-2016 and a senior defensive assistant last year. Jones also worked with Quinn in Miami in 2005 and 2006 when Quinn was the defensive line coach for the Dolphins.

Durde previously worked in football development for NFL UK and spent time with the Cowboys as a coaching intern in 2014.