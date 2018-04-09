Former NFL player Marlon McCree arrested after an alleged incident with his ex-wife

Getty Images

Former NFL player Marlon McCree was arrested on charges of simple assault and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after an incident involving his ex-wife, The Florida Times-Union reports.

Jahzi McCree filed a restraining order against her ex-husband Friday. A day later, employees of a Jacksonville bar called police to report an alleged domestic-violence incident after two women sought refuge inside, per the paper.

Jahzi McCree’s injunction accuses Marlon McCree of verbal and physical abuse dating to 2008.

Marlon McCree, 41, played for five teams in eight NFL seasons. The Jaguars drafted the safety in the seventh round in 2001, and he later served as an assistant coach with Jacksonville.