Jets CEO ready to get involved in draft process now

Getty Images

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam made himself visible when his coaches and scouts were watching pro days for the top prospects last month.

Now the guy who runs the Jets is ready to join the fray, as the ultimate decision-makers are wont to do when it comes to quarterbacks.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is expected to be involved with quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s visit today and tomorrow, and plans to have input between now and the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Believe me, I’ll be part of this process going forward,” Johnson said at the owners meetings, referring to all draft prospects.

There’s a reasonable argument to be made that owners don’t always help the process, such as when Jimmy Haslam listened to some homeless guy and ended up with Johnny Manziel.

But so far, Johnson (who is running the Jets while his brother Woody is serving as ambassador to the United Kingdom) hasn’t shown himself to be a meddler, or to be so spectacularly wrong.

Johnson sat in on the 15-minute meetings at the Scouting Combine, but didn’t ask any questions of the quarterback prospects. But as the time to find a new face of the franchise draws near, he’s exercising his prerogative to be involved.