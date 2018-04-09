Jets sign LB Kevin Minter, WR Charles Johnson

Getty Images

The Jets made a pair of free agent acquisitions on Monday.

The team announced the signings of linebacker Kevin Minter and wide receiver Charles Johnson to their 90-man roster. Minter visited with the Bills earlier in free agency while Johnson visited with the Jets last month.

Minter was a 2013 second-round pick of the Cardinals and played for Jets head coach Todd Bowles in Arizona. Minter signed with the Bengals as a free agent last year and started seven of the nine games he played in Cincinnati after two years as a starter for Arizona.

Minter joins Avery Williamson, Neville Hewitt and Kevin Pierre-Louis as new additions to the linebacker group with the Jets. He had 32 tackles for the Bengals last season before hurting his hamstring and ending the year on injured reserve.

Johnson signed with the Panthers last year, but didn’t play after having knee surgery. He had 60 catches for 834 yards and two touchdowns with the Vikings from 2014 to 2016.