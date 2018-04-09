Josh Rosen starts busy week in Buffalo

Getty Images

The draft gets started two weeks from Thursday and that leaves teams with dwindling time to make final decisions about where they rank this year’s prospects.

With as many as six quarterbacks on track to come off the board in the first round, the way teams rank those players will have a great deal of impact on how things play out in Dallas later this month. UCLA’s Josh Rosen is one of those quarterbacks and he’ll be visiting with four teams this week that are thought to be looking for help at that spot.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rosen’s week will begin with a trip to Buffalo to visit with the Bills. The Bills currently hold the 12th, 22nd, 53rd, 56th and 65th picks in this year’s draft, leaving them with capital to spend on the kind of trade up the board they’ll likely need to make if they want to draft Rosen.

The Giants, Jets and Cardinals will follow the Bills on Rosen’s itinerary this week.