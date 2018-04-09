Khalil Mack doesn’t show for start of Oakland’s offseason program

Posted by Mike Florio on April 9, 2018, 12:33 PM EDT
Among the many 2014 first-round picks who have earned but not received long-term contracts is Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack. The fifth overall pick four Aprils ago, 2016 NFL defensive player of the year still hasn’t gotten the financial reward that the rookie wage scale kept from him.

Mack may now be doing something about it.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mack didn’t report for the first day of the team’s offseason program. While the process is completely voluntary, his absence sends a clear message, especially with new coach Jon Gruden champing at the bit to coach up his players.

Mack will make $13.846 million this year under the fifth-year option. The Raiders could tag him in 2019 and 2020 before facing a Kirk Cousins-style day of reckoning in 2021, but the 27-year-old Mack surely won’t want to wait that long, especially since he plays a position that entails enhanced risk of injury.

With no remaining signing-bonus proration, Mack can boycott everything until he gets a new deal, with the fines for missing mandatory minicamp and the daily fines for skipping training camp the only financial incentive to get Mack to show.

Still, a holdout can’t be ruled out. Mack’s agent, Joel Segal, kept running back Chris Johnson out of camp in 2011 in order to get the player paid, and Segal possibly will do it again with Mack, who has watched the Raiders give quarterback Derek Carr a contract worth $25 million per year after only three seasons. Mack now has played four full years, he has earned his next deal, and it’s now time for Mack to get paid.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the team and player have been negotiating, but that the early stages of negotiation revealed a significant gap between the two sides.

19 responses to “Khalil Mack doesn’t show for start of Oakland’s offseason program

  1. “Mack will make $13.846 million this year under the fifth-year option. ”

    How is almost 14 million dollars for one season not getting “financial reward” ?

  3. Too bad you can’t cut the only defensive player worth anything on your roster like you did the punter Gruden. Chucky is probably brooding at him no-showing.

  4. This guy here man? This guy here I call the Mack Truck. You don’t want to be around when this truck gets going. Like an 18 wheeler man it can’t be stopped! Except by those weird water barrels on the side of the road. Ever wonder how those got there man? Did a truck take them filled up or were they filled there? Who even came up with that idea man? That’s beyond my pay grade. Just like Kahil Mack, who’s earned his pay grade to be increased man.

  6. cap hell coming..when you wait on a 1st rd pick stud, you lose leverage as a gm.

    snead is doing this with donald right now

    good thing they have marshawn lynch and bruce irvin, though

  10. Khalil Mack is my favorite current Raider player and it looks like he isn’t buying what Gruden is selling. I can’t say that I blame Mack.

  11. I like Mack but if I was pulling the strings out there I would consider trading him. He is obviously going to command top dollar and so you’re going to have 2 players take up a major chunk of you salary cap? I really didn’t even like the Carr deal but you had to do that one. Your QB touches the ball on every offensive play. Mack on the other hand, a beast on the Defensive side of the ball, granted, but I don’t think that making him the highest paid defensive player in the league and being Cap strapped will = the Raiders being in the thick of things more often then not.

  13. Last season Aaron Donald sat out the entire off-season program, all of training camp and all of the preseason then went on to be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Khalil Mack is an elite player also. He can suit up week 1 and dominate.

  14. hakunamangata says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:42 pm
    This guy here man? This guy here I call the Mack Truck. You don’t want to be around when this truck gets going. Like an 18 wheeler man it can’t be stopped! Except by those weird water barrels on the side of the road. Ever wonder how those got there man? Did a truck take them filled up or were they filled there? Who even came up with that idea man? That’s beyond my pay grade. Just like Kahil Mack, who’s earned his pay grade to be increased man.

    This should have more upvotes than down! Hilarious.

  15. Has to be his agent holding him back because Mack looks like a guy who’d play a pickup game in a parking lot. Clearly loves football. Business side rears it’s ugly head.

  16. harrisonhits2 says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:35 pm
    “Mack will make $13.846 million this year under the fifth-year option. ”

    How is almost 14 million dollars for one season not getting “financial reward” ?
    Really? Does someone have to explain to you how NFL contracts work? Yes 14 million is a lot of money to you and I but in context of NFL pay I’m sure the author was alluding to the financial reward of a second contract with large guaranteed money. 1 year 14 mill is nice money but if the guy blows his knee out he will miss out on a much larger payday.

    Yes NFL players make an absurd amount of money. Stop complaining.

  17. I have no doubt that the team knew ahead of time that he wasn’t going to show. Reports have been out there for awhile that negotiations between the two sides are ongoing. Mack and Donald are waiting for the other to sign first. Whoever signs first will be the highest paid defensive player for a short time until the other signs. Much ado about nothing, in my opinion.

  18. I still can;t believe the Raiders are paying $1.56 million per game for Derek $25 mil/16 games). Hopefully Gruden will coach him up too.

  19. “This team is loaded at Guard”
    I always remember Gruden saying that about Oakland.

    They’ve got 38 million capped for 4 O-linemen. What a ridiculous team build.

Leave a Reply

