Landon Collins “buried the hatchet” with Eli Apple

Getty Images

New Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, defensive coordinator James Bettcher and General Manager Dave Gettleman have all talked about giving cornerback Eli Apple a clean slate after a rough 2017 season.

It appears that the teammate who called Apple a “cancer” as that season was coming to an end is willing to do the same thing. Safety Landon Collins apologized for making that comment, which came after Collins had made previous calls for Apple to grow up during a season that saw the 2016 first-round pick benched and suspended by the team at various points.

Collins was back at work with the rest of the team with the offseason program starting on Monday and sang a different tune about Apple. According to multiple reporters, Collins said he’s “buried the hatchet” with Apple and is “glad” to have him back because the team needs him at cornerback.

With Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie gone from a group fronted by Janoris Jenkins, it’s hard to argue with that assessment of Apple’s place with the Giants heading into the 2018 season.