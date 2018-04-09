Man shot at pool party promoted by Domonique Rodgers-Cromartie isn’t cooperating with police

Getty Images

Cornerback Domonique Rodgers-Cromartie, cut by the Giants last month, decided to wait to sign with a new team. While waiting, he hosted a celebrity pool party on Sunday night. A man was allegedly shot at the party.

Via Will Kennedy of the Tampa Bay Times, Hillsborough County deputies arrived at roughly 7:45 p.m. local time after a report of shots fired at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center in Brandon. No injured persons were discovered at the scene, but man later went to a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The man has refused to cooperate with the authorities.

Hotel management claimed in an email to the Times that the incident occurred off the hotel’s premises and involved none of the persons attending the pool party.

Rodgers-Cromartie faced no allegations of wrongdoing. The party was promoted as an event that would be attended by celebrities and athletes. The report identifies none other than Rodgers-Crimartie.