Marquette King is fired up about playing at altitude

NewRaiders coach Jon Gruden apparently put a low premium on punters, but Marquette King‘s likely to be very happy at high altitude.

Via Peter King of SI.com, the new Broncos punter has flourished in games in Denver, with his already strong leg having even more pop there.

In five games in Denver, his 39 punts have averaged 50.03 gross and 45.51 net yards. In 75 games anywhere else, his gross average was 46.48 and his net was 40.68.

So basically, King’s five yards better per kick at elevation.

“Denver’s a punter’s paradise,” King (Marquette, not Peter) said. “The ball definitely travels a lot further. I’ve always enjoyed punting out here in the altitude just because the ball travels further.”

Of course, there’s more to special teams success than just being able to kick the tar out of the ball, and the Broncos coaches are going to have to work to get King used to the difference to keep him from just blasting everything through the end zone.

But getting King (Marquette, not Peter) for a three-year, $7 million deal seems like good business, since he was already one of the league’s strongest punters (and fun, which it’s important to remember the game is still allowed to be).