Matt Ryan: Contract discussions have been positive

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his wife Sarah announced the birth of twin boys on Sunday after a complicated pregnancy that was followed by a stay in the hospital for the newborns before they could come home.

Ryan was at his Pro-Am golf tournament on Monday to raise money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta that can help other children who need medical attention. He answered questions from reporters at the event about the new arrivals to his household as well as the contract talks that have been a frequent topic of conversation this offseason.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff each offered positive assessments of where things stand in talks with Ryan, who is in the final year of his current deal. Ryan did the same on Monday, saying “the discussions have been very positive” and that he’s not worried about striking a deal with the only team he’s played for in the NFL.

“I think things have been productive up until this point,” Ryan said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As far as a time frame of anything like that, it will shake out. It will handle itself. I don’t know if it will be today or tomorrow. Or in a couple of weeks, but I really think we are moving in the right direction. I’m excited to be here and that’s the biggest thing. All of those things will take care of itself.”

Ryan and the Falcons will kick off their offseason program next Monday and the quarterback said he’s looking forward to getting off to a strong start after an inconsistent offensive season in 2017. Assuming the contract gets done, there will be several more offseasons for Ryan in Atlanta in the years to come.