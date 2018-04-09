Matt Ryan will preach “discipline and consistency” to Falcons

Getty Images

Matt Ryan has two words he will emphasize to his teammates this offseason.

“I think it’s about discipline and consistency,” Ryan said before his annual golf tournament at TPC Sugarloaf on Monday, via Kelsey Conway

of the team website. “I think that’s the No. 1 thing. I think we’ve got to have a mindset that every time we’re in a meeting, every time we step on the practice field we’re doing it with purpose and that the attention to detail, the mindfulness to everything we do has to be at a higher level. That’s going to be my goal, and I hope that’s the messaging that we can kind of send to everybody. Let’s be as detailed [and] sharp as we can possibly be right from the start.”

Falcons coach Dan Quinn has talked about “new wrinkles” in Steve Sarkisian’s second season running the offense. The Falcons ranked second in total offense (415.8) and first in scoring (33.8) in 2016 when Ryan won NFL MVP. In 2017, they fell to eighth in total offense (364.8) and 15th in scoring (22.1).

Atlanta scored touchdowns on only 50 percent of its red-zone trips, ranking 23rd.

“I think last year we were inconsistent on the offensive side of the ball,” Ryan said. “I thought there were some really good things, but I thought there were some things that we could be better at. The exciting part is that we have an opportunity to get started [next] Monday, to clean those things up, to be a better football team than we were last year and to be the best offense that this group of guys can possibly be.”